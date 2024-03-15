Left Menu

"My darling Aaloo...": Alia Bhatt gets sweet birthday wish from sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor

Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram Story to drop a lovely birthday wish for her "Aaloo".

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 09:57 IST
Actor Alia Bhatt and her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Birthdays call for receiving special treatment from your loved ones. As it's actor Alia Bhatt's birthday today, her friends and family members are also making sure to make her special day even more special. Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram Story to drop a lovely birthday wish for her "Aaloo".

"Happy happiest bday my darling Aalooooo @ Keep shining We love you #babysister @aliaabhatt," she wrote, adding a stunning image of Alia. Alia is celebrating her 31st birthday today. Her fans have also flooded social media with their warm birthday greetings for the 'Raazi' star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has recently completed shooting for 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina. Announcing the wrap, a few days ago, she shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you." In the photos, Alia was seen in an all-new short hair look for the film. Alia and Vedang were seen in a candid mood as they sat beside each other.

Vedang also shared the same pictures and expressed her excitement on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September." Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala has previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. 'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. However, the work on the film has not started yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

