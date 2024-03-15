FX renews 'The Bear' for season four

Popular comedy-drama series ''The Bear'' has received an order for season four from American network.

The news comes months after the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show was renewed for a third season by the Disney-owned cable network in November 2023.

Created by Christopher Storer, the series follows the behind-the-scenes story of a restaurant and its staff.

It stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, an elite chef who returns home to run his family's Chicago sandwich shop after his older brother dies by suicide.

In the second season, Carmy and his team move full steam ahead to turn The Beef into a new fine dining establishment, The Bear.

Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes comprise The Bear's chaotic kitchen staff, while Abby Elliott stars as Carmy's sister, Natalie.

The show will return with the third season in June this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)