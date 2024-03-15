Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 12:14 IST
Jameson Connects – Celebrating People, Places and Pulse
Jameson Connects is an immersive cultural platform which celebrates the people and the passions that define the cultural fabric of a city. With a lineup of beautifully curated events featuring amazing indie musicians from both local and international stages, the platform is all set to deliver a unique experience across multiple cities in India, bringing the community together through music, creativity, and collaboration. Kicking off the experience, Bangalore transformed into a melting pot of musical brilliance on March 10th, 2024, at The Lalit. The dynamic Frizzell D'Souza, the genre-defying T.ill Apes blending elements of electronic and hip-hop, and the mesmerizing sounds of Stavroz from Belgium—renowned for their ethereal blend of electronic and world music—took centre stage, and provided an evening of sheer enchantment.

Hyderabad, on March 16th, 2024, will witness a musical extravaganza at One Golf. The stage will come alive with the ethereal sounds of Siiry, blending Indian classical music with electronic elements, the infectious energy of Sickflip, known for his eclectic mix of electronic and bass-heavy beats, and the soulful melodies of Luttrell from California, offering a mesmerizing journey through melodic house and techno.

Jameson Connects will take over DLF Cyberhub Parking in Gurugram on March 17th, 2024, with an eclectic lineup featuring Seezi, known for her captivating blend of R&B and soul, Taba Chake, showcasing the traditional folk music of Arunachal Pradesh with a contemporary twist, The Love Buzz from Ireland, delivering high-energy indie rock anthems, and The Yellow Diary, known for their soul-stirring fusion of rock, pop, and electronic elements.

Chandigarh's Forest Hills Resort in Mohali will be the next stop on March 30th, 2024. The event will feature Osho Jain, offering a unique blend of indie pop and electronica, KR$NA, known for his raps infused with elements of Indian classical music, and the vibrant beats of Sickflip, creating an atmosphere of celebration and unity with his eclectic mix of electronic and world music.

Concluding the series in Pune on March 31st, 2024, Royal Palms, Koregaon, will witness a crescendo of musical brilliance with the dynamic duo Derric & Nida, offering a blend of electronic and experimental sounds, the lyrical prowess of Prabh Deep, known for his hard-hitting Punjabi rap, and the energetic beats of Sickflip, promising an unforgettable finale.

Each event promises not just performances but an immersive experience, where attendees can indulge in diverse F&B offerings, discover eclectic pop-ups by local brands, and forge meaningful connections at the 'Bond and Connect' area.

Jameson Connects has been set up with the core philosophy of celebrating the unspoken bond that kindred spirits share, providing an opportunity for music enthusiasts to connect and forge new relationships in a vibrant and welcoming environment. With an exceptional lineup representing a diverse range of genres, the events aim to create a space where music enthusiasts can come together, connect, and celebrate the cultural tapestry of India.

Jameson Connects believes in the transformative power of music and culture to bring people together, inspire, and create lasting memories. The brand's mission is to create a global community that celebrates diversity, promotes inclusivity, and further makes the world a smaller place, one event at a time.

Tickets available here.

To know more, please click the link - https://insider.in/go/jameson-connects-2024 Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbdlcUTnkVA

