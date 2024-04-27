Chainsaw Man Chapter 164: Details, Potential Plotlines and More

Manga Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 is scheduled for release on May 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. The upcoming chapter follows the dramatic events of the previous issue Chapter 163, where Denji, after being unconscious, is revived with the help of Asa and Fami. Despite this rescue, the storyline hints at more challenges ahead, keeping the fans eagerly awaiting the next developments.

Release Details for Chainsaw Man Chapter 164

Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 is set to be released on May 1, 2024. The release times for the chapter will vary across different global time zones. Here's a breakdown of the release schedule for some key regions:

Release Time

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 7:00 am, Tuesday, April 30

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9:00 am, Tuesday, April 30

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 30

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 3:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, and again at 12:00 am, Wednesday, May 1

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Wednesday, May 1

This synchronized release schedule allows global fans simultaneous access to the chapter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 can be accessed through Viz Media’s website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, and the Shonen Jump+ app. While MANGA Plus and Viz Media allow free access, the Shonen Jump+ app requires a subscription.

Chinsaw Man Chapter 164 Potential Plot

Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 is eagerly anticipated, coming directly after the uninterrupted release of chapter 163. This next installment promises to delve into Denji's reaction to recent events and his next steps, intensifying the suspense around the storyline.

As fans await the official release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 without the usual early spoilers, due to the manga's digital-only distribution, they can still anticipate some key developments. The narrative will likely explore the immediate aftermath of Denji waking up, now fully briefed on the circumstances by Asa Mitaka and others involved. A significant plot point may revolve around Denji's discovery that Control Devil Nayuta is being held by Famine Devil Fami. Fami's intentions are clear: she plans to manipulate Denji and War Devil Yoru into confronting the Death Devil, revealing her broader ambitions and the specifics of her strategy, which also involve agreements with Asa and Yoru.

Denji's reaction to these revelations is critical. Having recently recommitted himself to being Chainsaw Man, he is unlikely to comply passively with Fami's scheme, particularly the plans to separate him from Pochita, aiming to save him by killing Pochita. This disagreement sets the stage for a potential fallout with Asa, who is conflicted by her feelings for Denji and her own dealings with Yoru.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 is expected to culminate with Denji deciding to leave the group, alongside Katana Man and Nail Fiend, setting a defiant course without the support of their former allies. This decision isolates them, leaving them without resources or a clear plan, save for Denji's idea to seek out Kishibe for help in rescuing Nayuta.

In summary, Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 will likely focus on Denji grappling with the new realities and alliances formed around him, setting the stage for his next moves in a landscape where friends and foes blur, and where his choices will determine the path forward for himself and Nayuta.

Stay tuned to get updates on more Japanese manga series and animie.