Isha Ambani, Bulgari host a 'Roman Holi' bash, Bollywood stars mark presence

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited and Jean Christophe Babin, CEO, Bulgari co-hosted a 'Roman Holi' bash at the Ambani residence on Friday evening.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:02 IST
Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited and Jean Christophe Babin, CEO, Bulgari (Image source: Reliance). Image Credit: ANI
Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited and Jean Christophe Babin, CEO, Bulgari co-hosted a 'Roman Holi' bash at the Ambani residence on Friday evening. It was a star-studded event as celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana marked their stylish presence. All were dressed to the nines for the event.

Isha donned a Banarasi floor-length gown by designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan. In the pictures posted on X account of Reliance Industries Limited, Isha can be seen posing with Jean-Christophe Babin and Lucia Silvestri, creative director of Bulgari. Priyanka was an absolute vision at the bash. She made heads turn in a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching hued heels to complement her look. Adorned with a sparkling necklace, she added just the right touch of glamour to her ensemble, which was designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Shilpa arrived at the party wearing an emerald dress with a printed cape. Earlier on Friday, Priyanka launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.

For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, as well as gold stiletto sandals. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand. (ANI)

