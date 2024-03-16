Isha Ambani, Bulgari host a 'Roman Holi' bash, Bollywood stars mark presence

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited and Jean Christophe Babin, CEO, Bulgari co-hosted a 'Roman Holi' bash at the Ambani residence on Friday evening. It was a star-studded event as celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana marked their stylish presence. All were dressed to the nines for the event.

Isha donned a Banarasi floor-length gown by designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan. In the pictures posted on X account of Reliance Industries Limited, Isha can be seen posing with Jean-Christophe Babin and Lucia Silvestri, creative director of Bulgari. Priyanka was an absolute vision at the bash. She made heads turn in a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching hued heels to complement her look. Adorned with a sparkling necklace, she added just the right touch of glamour to her ensemble, which was designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Shilpa arrived at the party wearing an emerald dress with a printed cape. Earlier on Friday, Priyanka launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.

For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, as well as gold stiletto sandals. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand. (ANI)

