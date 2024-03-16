Isha Ambani, Bulgari host a 'Roman Holi' bash, Bollywood stars mark presence
Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited and Jean Christophe Babin, CEO, Bulgari co-hosted a 'Roman Holi' bash at the Ambani residence on Friday evening.
- Country:
- India
Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited and Jean Christophe Babin, CEO, Bulgari co-hosted a 'Roman Holi' bash at the Ambani residence on Friday evening. It was a star-studded event as celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana marked their stylish presence. All were dressed to the nines for the event.
Isha donned a Banarasi floor-length gown by designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan. In the pictures posted on X account of Reliance Industries Limited, Isha can be seen posing with Jean-Christophe Babin and Lucia Silvestri, creative director of Bulgari. Priyanka was an absolute vision at the bash. She made heads turn in a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching hued heels to complement her look. Adorned with a sparkling necklace, she added just the right touch of glamour to her ensemble, which was designed by Gaurav Gupta.
Shilpa arrived at the party wearing an emerald dress with a printed cape. Earlier on Friday, Priyanka launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.
For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, as well as gold stiletto sandals. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India must build 'deep national strengths' to drive its transition towards leading power: Jaishankar
66th NPG meeting assesses five infrastructure projects under PM GatiShakti
Odisha CM announces hike in remuneration of temporary teachers
1100 students in Odisha already trained under Project ODISERV- Pradhan
Youth Cong supporters hurl tomatoes, eggs on Odisha police during protest