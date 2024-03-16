Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas set to lend her voice to Disneynature's documentary 'Tiger'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 12:50 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas set to lend her voice to Disneynature's documentary 'Tiger'
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will serve as the narrator of the upcoming film ''Tiger'' for Disney-owned studio Disneynature.

Described as a compelling story that lifts the veil on the planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, the film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day on April 22.

''Tiger'' will take the viewers on a journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India.

''In the film, the cubs-curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy-have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers,'' Disney said in a press release.

The film is directed by Mark Linfield, with Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan serving as co-director. It is produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli.

''It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country-I was very honoured. I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger-I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to,” Chopra Jonas said in a statement.

On the occasion of Earth Day, ''Tigers On The Rise'', a companion film to “Tiger”, will also start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Narrated by American actor Blair Underwood, the film celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world’s most iconic animals. ''Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India’s forest reserves into farms and villages—a monumental challenge for both people and animals. The heroes in this story are the vets, scientists and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist,'' the official description read.

“Tigers on the Rise” is directed by Rob Sullivan, co-directed by Alistair Tones, and produced by Sullivan, Vanessa Berlowitz, Mark Linfield and Roy Conli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024