Rani Mukerji expresses gratitude as her film ' Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' clocks a year

Actor Rani Mukerji's powerful performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' (MCVN) will always remain etched in the minds of cinema lovers. The film saw Rani as an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.

As 'MCVN' will complete a year on March 17, Rani expressed gratitude to audience for loving her role. She said,""As we mark the one-year anniversary of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The love that audiences worldwide have showered on Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and on me has been incredibly special. MCVN has been a journey that I am very proud of."

"The film released at a time when cinema was going through a rough patch at the box-office. Because of the pandemic, we witnessed a rapidly dynamic environment that forced us to adapt, to innovate, and to reimagine the ways in which we connect with the audiences. When the movie hit the theatres, it went on to become the first successful content film post-pandemic," she added. In fact, Rani recently bagged Best Actress Award at Zee Cine Awards.

""MCVN's success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience. As I reflect on this one year milestone, we hope to continue to take greater risks and pursue stories that tug our hearts," she further said. On receiving the award, Rani exclaimed, "This award is very special for me. This is my 27th year in the industry and it is heartening to see to that my work being acknowledged and awarded. MCVN is a very special film because it is the story of a mother and her strength. For me, it was necessary to ensure that this story reaches a larger audience, because this is a story of every Indian woman, every mother."

Rani's upcoming projects have not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)