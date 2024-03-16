A Roman Holi: Bulgari Celebrates the Indian Festival of Colours with a Vibrant Gala Event

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bulgari, the Magnificent Roman High Jeweller known as the master of coloured gemstones, celebrated the festive spirit of Holi, the Indian festival of Colours, with A Roman Holi.

A vibrant gala event held in Mumbai, at Antilia, co-hosted with Isha M. Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited. The evening was an ode to Bulgari's love for India and its deep connection to its rich cultural heritage.

For this special occasion, Bulgari selected nine necklaces from its Heritage Collection, featuring nine different gems inspired by the Navaratna, a talisman connected to Indian astrology, expressing the Maison's love for coloured gemstones. Highlighting rubies, sapphires, emeralds, amethysts, pearls, diamonds, citrines and peridots. Exceptional creations from 1980s embodying Italian craftsmanship and a daring tribute to colours.

Bulgari's long-standing admiration for the country deeply resonated throughout the event, showing a heartfelt connection to India's precious cultural legacy. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bulgari's global ambassador, embraced the spirit of the Maison at the gathering. ''Holi is one of my favorite festivals, and I'm thrilled to be celebrating it with Bulgari as A Roman Holi, a concept that beautifully blends innovation with the rich traditions of both India and Italy This event holds a special place in my heart as Bulgari's Heritage Collection draws inspiration from the Navaratna, uniting the celebrated cultures and traditions of India and Italy on a global stage. Bulgari's dedication to diversity and its practice of imbibing cultural heritage to craft its legacy have always resonated with me. I am looking forward to witnessing how we can serve as inspirations to build a heritage that elevates the grandeur of both the countries,'' she shared.

The evening unfolded with immersive experiences that connected the art of colour with the brilliance of precious stones. Jasleen Royal's mesmerizing live performance has set a vibrant mood for the evening. Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari CEO, and Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari Jewellery Creative Director, immersed themselves in the magical atmosphere of the evening. Ayushmann Khurrana, a friend of the Maison, who previously unveiled the B.zerol Kada Bracelet, also joined the celebration.

The relationship India has with jewellery goes beyond aesthetic appeal comments Jean-Christophe Babin, ''It is a form of expression, of connecting the past with the present with a vision to the future. Bulgari is honored to celebrate this important symbolic moment for India, highlighting its heritage collection of coloured gemstones in the aura of Holi.'' As a renowned Ambassador of Indian Culture, Isha M. Ambani passionately conveys the rich heritage and timeless traditions of the country on the global stage. Through her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, she works tirelessly to build bridges between cultures, fostering profound connections and enriching exchanges.

A Roman Holi aims to forge an enduring tie between India and the Maison that will lend to endless creative expressions. ''For me, India has been at the forefront of innovation and craftsmanship from the very beginning. Seeing the connection between ideologies from different parts of the world is extremely fascinating,'' said Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari Jewellery Creative Director.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Shilpa Shetty were among guests.

About Bulgari Part of the LVMH Group, Bulgari was founded in the heart of Rome in 1884.

Over the decades, the Brand has established a worldwide reputation as a magnificent Roman High Jeweller and icon of the Italian art of living thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design and audacious colour combinations.

Through a pioneering vision intrinsic in the brand's DNA since its founding, the company's international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an extended network of boutiques and hotels in the world's most exclusive shopping areas.

Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bulgari deeply believes in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Social & Environmental Responsibility and giving back—to nature and the community.

To View the Images, Click on the Links Below: Image 1 - A Roman Holi - Bulgari - Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari Jewellery Creative Director, Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari CEO, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bulgari's Global Ambassador, and Isha M. Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited Image 2 - A Roman Holi - Bulgari - Isha M. Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited. and Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari CEO Image 3 - A Roman Holi - Bulgari - Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari Jewellery Creative Director, and Isha M. Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited

