Savarkar's grandson praises Randeep Hooda's dedication in 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is a cinematic portrayal of one of the India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 21:26 IST
Ranjit Savarkar (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, expressed admiration for Randeep Hooda's dedication to the upcoming movie 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar.' "I had discussions with Randeep Hooda several times. He has made this film with so much effort, he reduced 30 kg weight," Ranjit told ANI.

Savarkar also spoke about the importance of films in preserving historical events and wished for more movies about Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters to enlighten younger audiences. "Film is a medium through which history can be taken towards the new generation. I hope more films are made about him and other revolutionaries...," he said.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence.

Recently, makers unveiled the official trailer. The trailer begins with Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar walking in the Kaala Paani prison, setting the tone with an impactful voiceover, "Hum sabne padha hai ki BHARAT ko aazadi ahinsa se mili hai lekin yeh voh kahaani nahi hai" (We have all read that India attained freedom through non-violence, but this is not that story).

The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence. The trailer also showcases the historic moment when the two influential leaders, Mahatma Gandhi, and Veer Savarkar, met, highlighting the difference in their ideologies and approaches towards India's independence struggle. The trailer unravels the film's focus on the Indian armed revolution along with glimpses of its leaders and martyrs such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose while teasing the politics of that period making the film most anticipated with the revelations it has in store with respect to modern Indian history, which the film promises to rewrite.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, the film is slated to release on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi in Delhi and other parts of the country. (ANI)

