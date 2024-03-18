Entertainment News Roundup: Beyoncé makes her mark on country music; 'The Color Purple' cast tops NAACP Image Awards

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'The Color Purple' cast tops NAACP Image Awards

While "The Color Purple" actor Danielle Brooks didn't take home the Oscar for best supporting actress at the Oscars last weekend, she and cast members took home the NAACP Image award on Saturday for outstanding motion picture. On the red carpet, Brooks told Reuters that out of all her accolades, she's most grateful to the NAACP awards for acknowledging "The Color Purple" team with several nominations.

Beyoncé makes her mark on country music, shining light on genre's Black roots

Texas native and singer-songwriter Denitia was deeply moved when she heard the first notes of Beyoncé's hit country song, "Texas Hold ‘Em." But it was more than the exhilarating, catchy thrum of the banjo at the start of the song that caught Denitia’s attention: It was an overdue acknowledgement of the rich history of Black country music artists and their legacies.

