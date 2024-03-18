Airport spotting: Virat Kohli dons a cool 'dad' T-shirt

Star batter Virat Kohli is back in India after welcoming his son Akaay in London. On Sunday night, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he had to catch a flight to Bangalore to join his team for the upcoming match of IPL 2024.

Mumbai-based paps who were stationed outside the airport captured Kohli and in no time, his images went viral. What caught everyone's attention was Kohli's cool outfit. He was seen donning his cool white T-shirt, which featured a huge illustration of a cute cartoon character and had the word 'Dad' written on it.

After missing out on India's 4-1 series win against England, Kohli will return to the field of cricket in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League featuring the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB will play their first game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. On the personal front, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma became parents to their second child on February 15, 2024.

Announcing the arrival of the little one, Anushka and Kohli in a social media post wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka." Kohli and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with their first child Vamika on January 11, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)