HT Labs Bags the Champion Publisher Award at WAN IFRA's DMA South Asia 2023

About HT Labs HT Labs is a trailblazing force in the digital media industry, dedicated to redefining the landscape through innovation and creating engaging experiences for audiences worldwide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 10:40 IST
HT Labs, a trailblazer in the digital media industry, was awarded the prestigious DMA Champion Publisher of the Year 2023 Award at the WAN IFRA Awards ceremony. This accolade, bestowed upon HT Labs, reflects the company's relentless commitment to innovation and siginificant contributions to the digital media landscape. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the brand's vision as HT Labs has created a transformative journey to redefine digital media by pushing boundaries and creating immersive experiences. The company bagged 9 awards in multiple categories, highlighting their commitment to excellence. Entry name Category name Winner OTTplay Podcasts Best Podcast Gold OTTplay Revenue AI Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy Gold OTTplay Premium Best Digital Subscription/Reader Revenue Project Silver Slurrp - AI Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy Silver Slurrp - Newsletter Best Newsletter Silver Slurrp - Community Best in Audience Engagement Bronze Slurrp.com Best Innovative Digital Product Bronze Slurrp - Glen Best Native Advertising Campaign Bronze OTTplay - Newsletter Best Newsletter Bronze ''In the dynamic landscape of digital media, this award is a culmination of our team's dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining what's possible. We are humbled to have received recognition from WAN IFRA, which is a testament to our dedication towards creativity and innovation,'' said Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, CEO, and co-founder of HT Labs. OTTplay, the AI-based recommendation engine and OTT aggregator, has revolutionised how audiences discover and watch content across 34+ OTT's in a single app. Slurrp, India's premier online recipe aggregator, has cultivated a thriving community of over 5 lakhs home chefs, apart from curating enriching culinary experiences nationwide. Mintgenie, an all-in-one Finance and Investment app, has empowered individuals to take control of their financial futures. UPublish, a packaged SaaS product, has simplified the process of creating professional news websites for small and medium publishers.

As HT Labs celebrates this remarkable accomplishment, the company acknowledges the responsibility that comes with being named the Champion Publisher of the Year at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards 2023. The pledge is to maintain the highest levels of quality, honesty, and creativity. This award is not only a recognition of past accomplishments but also a commitment to pushing the frontiers and tap into the true potential of digital media.

HT Labs extends sincere thanks to the WAN IFRA for this remarkable recognition and dedicates the honour equally to the exceptional team at HT Labs. The company looks forward to continuing to dream big, create courageously, and reimagine the potential of digital media. Here's to a future filled with even greater accomplishments and deeper connections.

About HT Labs HT Labs is a trailblazing force in the digital media industry, dedicated to redefining the landscape through innovation and creating engaging experiences for audiences worldwide. With a suite of impactful products, HT Labs continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in digital media. About the Digital Media Awards The Digital Media Awards celebrate excellence in the digital media industry, recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions by individuals and organizations. The awards showcase innovation, creativity, and the transformative power of digital media.

