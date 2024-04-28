Authorities Intercept Significant Cache of Explosive Materials in Haryana's Mahendragarh Operation
Police confiscated 391.96 kg of explosives, 190 detonators, and 750 meters of wire during a raid in Mahendragarh, arresting three suspects for illegal mining activities. One of the accused was identified as a supplier of explosives for such operations.
- Country:
- India
Taking action against illegal miners, the Mahendragarh police has seized a large quantity of explosive material from Satnali area in the Mahendragarh district.
Taking action against illegal miners, the police team of the Crime Investigation Agency, Mahendragarh, has seized a huge quantity of explosive material from the Satnali area, said a statement issued by the Mahendragarh police on Sunday.
The police recovered 391.96 kg of explosive material, 190 detonators and 750 metres of wire, it said.
Police have arrested three people in this connection, including a person accused of supplying explosive material for illegal mining.
The police statement said a team of CIA Mahendragarh was present at the Khatodara bus stand during patrolling on Saturday, when the team received a tip-off about the movement of a suspicious vehicle bringing large quantity of detonators and explosive material for illegal mining.
The police team seized the explosive material from the vehicle and registered a case against the accused.
