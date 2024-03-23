Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan vacations in Tanzania amid 'Crew' promotions

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Tanzania with husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan has been sharing glimpses of their holiday on social media.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 13:23 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan vacations in Tanzania amid 'Crew' promotions
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Tanzania with husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan has been sharing glimpses of their holiday on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a picture in which she looks gorgeous in a shirt and jeans, carrying a big bag on one shoulder. Her hair is tied in a bun as she enjoys the stunning Tanzanian view. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "Waiting for 29th March like... #crew."

On Friday, the 'Jab We Met' actress shared a beautiful 'Serengeti sun' picture. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of 'Crew,' and it has already started trending on social media. In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The film made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners is slated for a theatrical release on March 29. It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release. '

Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024