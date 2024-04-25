"Diljit Dosanjh is a focussed person...he used to be in meditative state on the sets," shares 'Chamkila' actor Jashn Kohli

Actor Jashn Kohli, who played a pivotal role in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', has created memories for life on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial. From bonding with Diljit Dosanjh over fitness to gorging on scrumptious "gud wale paranthe" with Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali, Jashn opened up about some off-screen 'Chamkile' memorable moments in an interview with ANI.

"Diljit paaji is a focused person. As I am a fitness freak, he would keep asking me about what food I was having. One day he even asked me to bring my suitcase from the room to show him what healthy things were there in my bag. Paaji and I bonded over fitness for sure. He is really conscious about his health," Jashn said. Jashn also talked about Diljit's love for meditation.

"He is so disciplined and focussed. Jab shoot nahin ho raha hota tha toh woh aankhein band karke meditative state mein rehte the," he added. While speaking of his co-star Parineeti Chopra, Jashn was all praise for her.

"She (Parineeti) is full of life. We used to do jamming together... She had to gain weight for the film... so we would sit together and gorge on paranthes. Imtiaz Ali Sir loved feeding 'gud wale paranthe' to the team. I cherish all those moments," an elated Jashn recalled. Jashn was seen as Parineeti's brother Pappu in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Despite having a limited role, Jashn managed to capture the attention of the audience with his screen presence. "I am so happy that I fulfilled my dream of being a part of Imtiaz Ali's world. I thank God for giving me this opportunity. Hope one day I will be his main lead," he said.

In the coming months, Jashn will be seen in a few Punjabi films. (ANI)

