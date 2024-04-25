Left Menu

"Diljit Dosanjh is a focussed person...he used to be in meditative state on the sets," shares 'Chamkila' actor Jashn Kohli

Actor Jashn Kohli, who played a pivotal role in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', has created memories for life on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:24 IST
"Diljit Dosanjh is a focussed person...he used to be in meditative state on the sets," shares 'Chamkila' actor Jashn Kohli
Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Jashn Kohli (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jashn Kohli, who played a pivotal role in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', has created memories for life on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial. From bonding with Diljit Dosanjh over fitness to gorging on scrumptious "gud wale paranthe" with Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali, Jashn opened up about some off-screen 'Chamkile' memorable moments in an interview with ANI.

"Diljit paaji is a focused person. As I am a fitness freak, he would keep asking me about what food I was having. One day he even asked me to bring my suitcase from the room to show him what healthy things were there in my bag. Paaji and I bonded over fitness for sure. He is really conscious about his health," Jashn said. Jashn also talked about Diljit's love for meditation.

"He is so disciplined and focussed. Jab shoot nahin ho raha hota tha toh woh aankhein band karke meditative state mein rehte the," he added. While speaking of his co-star Parineeti Chopra, Jashn was all praise for her.

"She (Parineeti) is full of life. We used to do jamming together... She had to gain weight for the film... so we would sit together and gorge on paranthes. Imtiaz Ali Sir loved feeding 'gud wale paranthe' to the team. I cherish all those moments," an elated Jashn recalled. Jashn was seen as Parineeti's brother Pappu in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Despite having a limited role, Jashn managed to capture the attention of the audience with his screen presence. "I am so happy that I fulfilled my dream of being a part of Imtiaz Ali's world. I thank God for giving me this opportunity. Hope one day I will be his main lead," he said.

In the coming months, Jashn will be seen in a few Punjabi films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024