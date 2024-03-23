Left Menu

4-day Holi festival begins in Himachal's Hamirpur

Singers like Lakhvindra Wadali and Satindra Sartaaj are scheduled to perform at the festival which will conclude on March 26.The governor took part in a grand procession and offered puja at the historic Murli Manohar Temple in the town and then left for Bilaspur to attend the Nalwari Cattle fair.Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur Amarjeet Singh said singer Lakhvindra Wadali will perform on the first cultural evening while Simar Kaur will perform on the second day.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated a four-day Holi festival in Suajnpur Tira town here on Saturday. Singers like Lakhvindra Wadali and Satindra Sartaaj are scheduled to perform at the festival which will conclude on March 26.

The governor took part in a grand procession and offered puja at the historic Murli Manohar Temple in the town and then left for Bilaspur to attend the Nalwari (Cattle) fair.

Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur Amarjeet Singh said singer Lakhvindra Wadali will perform on the first cultural evening while Simar Kaur will perform on the second day. Folk artists from Himachal Pradesh Ishant Bhardwaj, Tanmay, Dheeraj Sharma and others will entertain the audience on the third evening while renowned Punjabi singer Satindra Sartaaj will perform on the last day.

Famous artists from different districts of the state will also perform during the festival, Singh said. During the day, wrestling, kabaddi, volleyball, athletics, dog show, baby show, painting, rangoli and folk musical instrument competitions will be organised at Chaugan (ground) in the town, he said.

During the festival, special arrangements will be made under the voter awareness program Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to make people aware of the importance of casting a vote, he added.

