Nani's picture from sets of 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' in Hyderabad goes viral

Actor Nani has kick-started a new schedule for the eagerly awaited 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:10 IST
Actor Nani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Nani has kicked off a new schedule for the eagerly awaited 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'. On Saturday, the makers shared an image from the shoot.

In the image, the audience can see a wounded hand of Nani and a blurred background aiming at the action sequence. "The moments of Fiery Breathing sequences," the makers captioned the post.

Touted to be an action-entertainer, 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' is written and directed by Vivek Athrey. The film also stars S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and S. J. Suryah Sai Kumar P. among others, in pivotal roles. The film's music is crafted by Jakes Bejoy, while editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas. The cinematography is managed by Murali G. Scheduled to release on August 29, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam, 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' marks Vivek Athreya and Nani's second collaboration after 'Ante Sundaraniki' in 2022.

