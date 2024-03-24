Left Menu

Cameron Diaz welcomes second child with Benji Madden

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her musician husband Benji Madden have announced the birth of their second child.The couple shared the news of the baby boys arrival in an Instagram post on Friday. They have named the child Cardinal.We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden.

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her musician husband Benji Madden have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple shared the news of the baby boy's arrival in an Instagram post on Friday. They have named the child Cardinal.

''We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! ''For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures - but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! (sic)'' the caption read.

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, are also parents to four-year-old daughter Raddix.

The couple tied the knot in 2015.

