NCW to write to EC for action against Cong's Shrinate over Kangna comments

The NCW will be writing to the Election Commission against Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her comments against actress Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Shrinate's Instagram post containing objectionable remarks about Ranaut has been removed from her Instagram handle.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said the women rights body will be reaching out to the Election Commission fin this regard.

''You are a fighter and a shining star @KanganaTeam. People who are insecure acts low. Keep shining and all the best. @TajinderBagga writing to @ECISVEEP,'' she said in a post on X in response to the issue raised by BJP member Tajinder Bagga.

Ranaut also hit out at Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity.

''Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii,'' Ranaut tweeted.

Shrinate clarified that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today.

''As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened,'' she said.

