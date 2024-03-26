Elton John gets sweet birthday tribute from partner David Furnish

On Elton John's 77th birthday, his husband David Furnish penned a heartfelt note for the musician on social media. David on Monday uploaded a cool fun picture of the music legend wearing his signature, stylish sunglasses -- a pair with rose gold lenses -- and holding a miniature figurine of his head in his mouth.

In the caption, the filmmaker opened up about the love he has for Elton who celebrated his birthday on March 25. "Happy Birthday to my irrepressible husband @eltonjohn. You are the best father, hardest working artist and musician, bountiful humanitarian, loving partner, and most loyal friend. Wishing you the healthiest and happiest 77th birthday. Love you forever, David xoxo," he captioned the post.

Moved by David's gesture, Elton said, "I love you and am so incredibly lucky to have you in my life, thank you for everything." The film producer also shared the tribute on his Instagram Story, adding an additional happy birthday message and an illustration of John dressed in his classic Dodgers Stadium ensemble.

Elton and David are parents of two boys. The 'Rocket Man' singer and the former advertising executive, who have been together for three decades, first became fathers when they welcomed their older son, Zachary, 13, in 2010 via surrogate. Son Elijah, 11, joined the family in 2013 via the same surrogate, People reported.

When same-sex marriage became legal in the UK in 2014, John and David officially got married in Windsor, England, with Zachary and Elijah serving as their ring bearers. "Our little ring bearers are fast asleep, and their shoes are polished and ready for tomorrow's celebration," John wrote on Instagram ahead of the big day. During a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Tiny Dancer" singer described his kids with David as "the greatest thing in our lives." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)