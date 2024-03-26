Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255: Release Date and What to Expect

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 is set for release in April 2024. The series, following a break, has resumed, escalating the raid versus Ryomen Sukuna and the Shinjuku Showdown arc. Chapter 255 will spotlight Sukuna's battle with Miguel, a sorcerer from outside Japan, known from JJK0.

Miguel, previously seen fighting against Gojo, had showcased significant power. Despite Gojo's victory, Miguel's battle prowess was notable. With time having passed since then, Miguel's strength is anticipated to have grown. Chapter 255 will likely focus on demonstrating how Miguel's power has evolved.

The editor hinted that Miguel once fought on par with Gojo. However, fans are advised to temper expectations regarding Miguel's performance against Sukuna. The upcoming chapter is expected to reveal Miguel's capabilities and his strategy against Sukuna. Despite a predicted pattern where fighters momentarily push Sukuna before falling, Miguel's involvement suggests a potentially different outcome, hinting at a strategic approach to weakening Sukuna.

The battle's progression might follow the trend of showcasing Sukuna being briefly challenged by new fighters. Yet, Miguel's strong portrayal and his potential for significant development against Sukuna have heightened anticipation for One Piece Chapter 255.

Speculation also surrounds the duration of Sukuna and Miguel's fight. Depending on Miguel's portrayed strength, the battle could extend beyond a single chapter. Fans eagerly await how the fight will unfold, especially considering the potential for new strategies against Sukuna.

Yuji Itadori's involvement in upcoming chapters is another point of interest. Having recovered from previous battles, Yuji's return to face Sukuna is highly anticipated. Additionally, Maki's potential role in upcoming conflicts, particularly in collaboration with Yuji against Sukuna, is speculated to add depth to the narrative.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 Release Details

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 is scheduled for release on March 31, 2024. Readers can access the chapter via Viz Media, and it will also be available on the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps. For those reading from locations outside Japan, the chapter's release will align with various international time zones. Here's when you can expect it in different regions:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST on Sunday, March 30, 2023

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST on Sunday, March 30, 2023

British Time: 4 PM BST on Sunday, March 30, 2023

European Time: 5 PM CEST on Sunday, March 30, 2023

Indian Time: 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 30, 2023

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT on Sunday, March 30, 2023

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST on Monday, March 31, 2023