Left Menu

Quran-burning Iraqi man who faces an expulsion order from Sweden plans to seek asylum in Norway

An Iraqi man who carried out several Quran burnings in Sweden told a newspaper on Wednesday that he would seek asylum in neighbouring Norway in the wake of a deportation order by authorities in Stockholm.Salwan Momika, 37, has staged several burnings and desecrations of the sacred book of Islam in Sweden over the past few years.I am on my way to Norway, Momika said in an interview published Wednesday by Swedish tabloid Expressen.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:09 IST
Quran-burning Iraqi man who faces an expulsion order from Sweden plans to seek asylum in Norway
  • Country:
  • Sweden

An Iraqi man who carried out several Quran burnings in Sweden told a newspaper on Wednesday that he would seek asylum in neighbouring Norway in the wake of a deportation order by authorities in Stockholm.

Salwan Momika, 37, has staged several burnings and desecrations of the sacred book of Islam in Sweden over the past few years.

"I am on my way to Norway," Momika said in an interview published Wednesday by Swedish tabloid Expressen. "Sweden only accepts terrorists who are granted asylum and given protection, while philosophers and thinkers are expelled." Videos of Momika's provocative Quran burnings got worldwide publicity and raised anger and criticism in several Muslim nations, leading to riots and unrest in many places. He is currently being investigated by Swedish authorities for incitement against ethnic groups in Sweden.

According to Expressen, Momika is one of the reasons why Sweden's NATO membership, which was finalized earlier this month, got delayed by months. Among other countries, his actions got wide publicity in NATO member Turkey, which vetoed Stockholm's bid to join the military alliance for a lengthy period.

Sweden's migration authorities revoked Momika's residence permit in October, saying he had provided incorrect information on his application and he would be deported to Iraq. But his deportation has been on hold for security reasons, because according to Momika, his life could be in danger if he were returned to his native country.

Swedish media reported that Momika was granted a residence permit in 2021. In connection with last year's deportation decision, Momika was granted a new temporary residence permit that expires on April 16, according to Expressen.

"I am moving to a country that welcomes me and respects me. Sweden doesn't respect me," Momika told the newspaper, adding that he had already entered Norway and was on his way to the capital, Oslo.

There was no immediate comment available from Norwegian authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024