Rashmika Mandanna-starrer teaser of 'The Girlfriend' to be unveiled on her birthday

Rashmika Madanna's birthday this year will be super special as the teaser of one of her most anticipated films 'The Girlfriend' will be unveiled on her big day, i.e. April 5.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 18:03 IST
Actor Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rashmika Madanna's birthday this year will be super special as the teaser of one of her most anticipated films 'The Girlfriend' will be unveiled on her big day, i.e. April 5. Interestingly, Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in five languages -- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Sharing this update, director Rahul Ravindran on X wrote, "Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in all 5 languages. She pulled off dubbing in Malayalam too! A language she's not worked in yet... This won't be the case with the film... but for the teaser all 5 languages." 'The Girlfriend' is touted to be a solo-led thriller by Rashmika.

Announcing her film last year, Rashmika Mandanna wrote on social media, "The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven't been heard or seen before. And 'The Girlfriend' is one such. #RM24 (sic)." She also dropped some visuals from the film. The first look visuals feature a voiceover expressing possessiveness and love. We then see a visual of Rashmika submerged in water. She looks distressed and breathless.

"I love her so much that she doesn't need friends, family or anyone else. I am all she needs. I just want her to be with me 24/7. To have a girl I can call MINE (sic)," she said in a voiceover. Rashmika will also be seen in the action-drama film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun and opposite Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhava'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

