Ektaa Kapoor shares update about teaser of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to bring her film 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2', commonly known as LSD 2.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 21:41 IST
Poster of LSD 2 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Producer Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to bring her film 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2', commonly known as LSD 2. On Monday, she will unveil the teaser of the film, which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Taking to her social media, Ektaa shared a note in which she talked about how 'LSD2' is a movie that gives her courage and fear in equal measure. ""V FEW THINGS. SHOCK ME. BUT LSD2 IS THAT PIECE. OF CONTENT THAT GIVES ME COURAGE N FEAR IN. EQUAL MEASURE THEREFORE AS WE SHARE D DARK N DOGMA. TEASER OF LSD2 WE. WANNA CARRY AS MUCH. DISCRETION. N DISCLAIMERS !!! TOM 2 PM. THIS. ISNO PROMOTIONAL STRATEGY JUST. GETTING. PPL ADJUSTED TO D CONTENT. BEFORE SHARING," she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Dibakar put up a disclaimer for the audience ahead of the teaser drop. He elaborated that 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' was about how people in those times, were too shy to be in front of the camera but today's generation is more exposed to it and is more camera-friendly. 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Uorfi Javed is making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will hit the theatres on April 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

