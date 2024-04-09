Hyd student missing in US found dead, kin seek Centre's help to bring back body

The family of a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, who was found dead in the US city of Cleveland, on Tuesday urged the central government to make necessary arrangements to bring his body back home.

Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailing from Nacharam here, had gone to the US in May last year to pursue a Masters degree in IT from Cleveland University. The victim had not been in touch with his family here since March 7 following which a missing person complaint was lodged.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Arfath's residence here after the news of his death spread with relatives and friends turning up in large numbers. Arfath's father Mohammed Saleem said the family received information (about Arfath's death) in the small hours of Tuesday and they were told that his body was found in a lake.

''Early this morning we got information about my son's death. We don't have any other information (about the death). We have been told that efforts are on to send his body. I request the central government to bring back my son's body to India,'' Saleem told PTI.

Arfath's relatives, who stay in Virginia, have reached Cleveland.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York said, "Anguished to learn that Mr Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio." ''Offering "deepest condolences" to Arfath's family.'' The Consulate said it is in touch with local agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into his death.

"We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India," it added.

Saleem had earlier said that Arfath, who is his only son, last spoke to him on March 7, and since then he has not been in touch with his family. His mobile phone is switched off as well.

Arfath's roommates in the US had informed his father that a missing person complaint was lodged with Cleveland Police. However, on March 19, Arfath's family received a call from an unidentified person, who claimed that Arfath had been kidnapped allegedly by a gang selling drugs and demanded USD 1,200 to ''release'' him.

The caller also threatened to sell Arfath's kidneys if the ransom wasn't paid, his father said.

