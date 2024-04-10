Left Menu

Zeenat Aman 'strongly recommends' living together before marriage

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman says its only logical for couples to live-in together before tying the knot so that they find out if they are actually compatible with each other.According to the 72-year-old actor, her sons Zahaan and Azaan have also received the same advice from her.In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she described a live-in relationship as the ultimate test....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:49 IST
Zeenat Aman 'strongly recommends' living together before marriage
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman says it's only logical for couples to live-in together before tying the knot so that they find out if they are actually compatible with each other.

According to the 72-year-old actor, her sons Zahaan and Azaan have also received the same advice from her.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she described a live-in relationship as the ''ultimate test''.

''... One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! ''This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test,'' Aman wrote.

The actor said couples must figure out if they will be able to work through ''million tiny conflicts'' that will arise.

''It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? ''Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible? I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about 'living in sin' but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge? (What will people say?)'' she added in the post.

Aman will return to screen after five years with Manish Malhotra's production ''Bun Tikki''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024