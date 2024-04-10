Left Menu

Karan Johar secures theatrical distribution rights for Jr NTR's 'Devara' in northern India

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced he will distribute RRR star Jr NTRs upcoming title Devara in north Indian territories through his banner Dharma Productions.The film, directed by Koratala Siva, will be released in two parts with the first installment set to be released on October 10 this year.A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 16:19 IST
Karan Johar secures theatrical distribution rights for Jr NTR's 'Devara' in northern India
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced he will distribute ''RRR'' star Jr NTR's upcoming title ''Devara'' in north Indian territories through his banner Dharma Productions.

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, will be released in two parts with the first installment set to be released on October 10 this year.

''A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! Honoured & extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR's #Devara. ''We are extremely thrilled & proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema!'' Johar posted on Instagram.

The filmmaker had earlier distributed SS Rajamouli's ''Baahubali'' franchise in the north-Indian belt.

Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, ''Devara'' also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024