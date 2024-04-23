Left Menu

Prabhas wishes 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin on his birthday, calls him "truly inspiring"

Actor Prabhas penned a special message for 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin on his birthday.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 13:42 IST
Prabhas wishes 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin on his birthday, calls him "truly inspiring"
Prabhas, Nag Ashwin (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Prabhas penned a special message for 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin on his birthday. Taking to Instagram stories, Prabhas shared a portrait of Nag Ashwin.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the incredible director, Gnag_ashwin! Your vision for#Kalki2898AD is On April 21, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages. In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?

To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.) The sci-fi flick is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as 'Yevade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati'.

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future.Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world. 'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024