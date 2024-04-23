"Life is Going Fast": Zendaya reflects on approaching 30

Approaching her thirties, acclaimed former Disney star Zendaya shared her apprehensions about the passage of time. In a conversation with E! News, she gave voice to her sentiments about turning 30 within a few years, describing it as a daunting prospect. "I'm further away from 18 than I am to 30," Zendaya shared, reflecting on the swift pace of life.

"And then when that happens, you're like, 'Oh s--t, life is going fast'," she added. Despite her concerns, Zendaya who is now 27, said he was grateful for her journey in showbiz and the opportunities she has had in her career.

Having begun acting at a young age, the actor who will turn a year older on September 1, cherishes the ability to continue pursuing her passion. In her latest role as Tashi Duncan in the film 'Challengers,' Zendaya portrays a former tennis prodigy turned coach, navigating the complexities of loss and relationships. Discussing her character's emotional depth, Zendaya shared insights into her portrayal, drawing from personal experiences of grief. "My entry point became grief and loss of a career that she wanted," she explained, emphasizing the significance of empathizing with Tashi's journey. Zendaya's dedication to her craft shines through as she delves into the intricacies of each role she takes on.

Zendaya's commitment to her craft extends beyond the screen, as evidenced by the impassioned defence of her character's storyline, even against her own mother's scepticism. Despite playful disagreements, Zendaya remains steadfast in her portrayal, demonstrating a fierce dedication to her artistic vision.

With the release of 'Challengers' approaching on April 26th, audiences eagerly anticipate Zendaya's captivating performance and the film's exploration of complex themes. From her humble beginnings on the Disney Channel to her evolution into a leading actress, Zendaya's journey continues to inspire and resonate with fans worldwide. (ANI)

