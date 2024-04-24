Left Menu

Jon Bon Jovi on how he realised he needed vocal surgery after conversation with wife

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jon Bon Jovi shared how after conversation with his wife led him to address his vocal cord issues, reported People.

ANI | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:09 IST
Jon Bon Jovi on how he realised he needed vocal surgery after conversation with wife
Jon Bon Jovi (Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jon Bon Jovi shared how after conversation with his wife led him to address his vocal cord issues, reported People. After years of struggling in silence, the Bon Jovi frontman, 62, opened up about his strained voice -- and the toll it took on him -- in the new docuseries, 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'.

The beloved rock legend had been dealing with difficulties for at least seven years before he embarked on the band's most recent tour in 2022. During an arena performance in Nashville, "I gave my heart to that crowd," he said. "I thought it went well." But his wife Dorothea, 61, whom he wed in 1989, gave him tough love, telling him, "It wasn't great, and I've seen you be great."

The conversation was "beyond heartbreaking, it was devastating," he added, "but there's no one better than her to tell me the truth." Bon Jovi shared, "If it were going to be over, I just had to wrap my arms around that and say, 'I've had an incredible career. It doesn't mean I can't write you a song tomorrow, just means I won't be doing a hundred-show tour.'"

Bon Jovi then had to face the music: seek help or retire: "I went to the doctor and said, 'I've done everything I know how to do.'" In the summer of 2022, he underwent vocal fold medialization surgery, to alleviate loose vocal folds that were stealing his voice and affecting his singing, according to People.

Nearly two years since the procedure, Bon Jovi works with vocal coaches and does daily voice exercises, "Every day is the recovery process," he added. Following the release of their new single "Legendary," the band will drop its 16th album, Forever, in June. Recorded post-operation, Bon Jovi's vocals may sound smokier and huskier but are no doubt his. The possibility of future tours with the band remains up in the air, though, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024