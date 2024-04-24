Jon Bon Jovi on how he realised he needed vocal surgery after conversation with wife

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jon Bon Jovi shared how after conversation with his wife led him to address his vocal cord issues, reported People. After years of struggling in silence, the Bon Jovi frontman, 62, opened up about his strained voice -- and the toll it took on him -- in the new docuseries, 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'.

The beloved rock legend had been dealing with difficulties for at least seven years before he embarked on the band's most recent tour in 2022. During an arena performance in Nashville, "I gave my heart to that crowd," he said. "I thought it went well." But his wife Dorothea, 61, whom he wed in 1989, gave him tough love, telling him, "It wasn't great, and I've seen you be great."

The conversation was "beyond heartbreaking, it was devastating," he added, "but there's no one better than her to tell me the truth." Bon Jovi shared, "If it were going to be over, I just had to wrap my arms around that and say, 'I've had an incredible career. It doesn't mean I can't write you a song tomorrow, just means I won't be doing a hundred-show tour.'"

Bon Jovi then had to face the music: seek help or retire: "I went to the doctor and said, 'I've done everything I know how to do.'" In the summer of 2022, he underwent vocal fold medialization surgery, to alleviate loose vocal folds that were stealing his voice and affecting his singing, according to People.

Nearly two years since the procedure, Bon Jovi works with vocal coaches and does daily voice exercises, "Every day is the recovery process," he added. Following the release of their new single "Legendary," the band will drop its 16th album, Forever, in June. Recorded post-operation, Bon Jovi's vocals may sound smokier and huskier but are no doubt his. The possibility of future tours with the band remains up in the air, though, reported People. (ANI)

