Legendary Yakshagana Artist Subrahmanya Dhareshwar Passes Away

Subrahmanya Dhareshwar, a renowned Yakshagana artist known as "Bhagavata Shrestha," passed away in Bengaluru at age 67. A disciple of Upparu Naranappa Bhagavata, Dhareshwar was a main singer for 28 years in Perdoor Mela and performed in countless Yakshagana ballets. He was a contemporary of the legendary Kaalinga Navada and inspired many young artists with his powerful and emotive voice. Despite his brief illness, his death has shocked Yakshagana enthusiasts and drawn condolences from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 12:31 IST
Yakshagana thespian Subrahmanya Dhareshwar (67), who had earned the fame of 'Bhagavata Shrestha' for his scintillating voice, passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru.

Family sources said the end came at his son's house in Bengaluru in the morning following a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

He was revered for filling the vacuum that arose after the departure of Kalinga Navada, who had created a new wave in Yakshagana in Badguthittu version.

Subrahmanya Dhareshwar had served 46 years in the field of Yakshagana, a unique dance form from coastal Karnataka, which involves distinct singing, dancing and drama style that has resemblance with the Theyyam art form of neighbouring Kerala.

Dhareshwar had served as the main singer for 28 years in Perdoor Mela alone and before that he had started his journey in Amriteshwari Mela.

As a disciple of Upparu Naranappa Bhagavata he sang in thousands of Yakshagana ballets held all over Karnataka and some in other states and few in other countries.

Contemporary to the iconic Yakshagana singer Kaalinga Navada, Dhareshwar had sung in Yakshagana episodes enacted by top artistes like Chittani Ramachandra Hegde, Gode Narayan Hegde, Krishna Yaji Ballur, Kondadakuli Ramachandra Hegde and many more.

Born in Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district in 1957, he used to practice music and perform.

The news about 'Bhagavata Shreshtha' sent a shockwave among the Yakshagana aficionado, many of whom would attend the Yakshagana events to listen to his songs.

He was a source of inspiration for many young Yakshagana enthusiasts who would cherish to sing like him in the loud and roaring voice that sometimes would give goosebumps to his audiences.

Mourning his demise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was saddened with the news about the death of Subrahmanya Dhareshwar, a well-known Yakshagana Bhagavat of the coastal region.

Dhareshwar, who entertained the art lovers with his melodious voice for 45 years, is known for his experiments in the Yakshagana singing, he noted.

