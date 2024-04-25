Left Menu

Amy Adams to lead Kornel Mundruczo's new drama 'At the Sea'

Six-time Academy Award nominee, Amy Adams is set to headline 'At the Sea,' the upcoming drama from acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo, renowned for his works like 'Pieces of a Woman' and 'White God.'

Six-time Academy Award nominee, Amy Adams is set to headline 'At the Sea,' the upcoming drama from acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo, renowned for his works like 'Pieces of a Woman' and 'White God.' The production, slated to commence shooting in June, will bring together Mundruczo and his frequent collaborator Kata Weber, who penned the script for this latest feature, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

The narrative delves into the life of a woman navigating the complexities of returning to her family's beach holiday home after a prolonged period of rehabilitation. Adams's character must grapple with the challenges of readjusting to a life she once knew, now devoid of the career that defined her identity and brought her fame and fortune. Backing the project are notable production houses including AR Content, Ryder Picture Company, and Hammerstone Studios, with a team of seasoned producers onboard, including Alexander Rodnyansky, Aaron Ryder, and Andrew Swett. Stuart Manashil and Viktoria Petranyi, known for their work on 'Pieces of a Woman,' are also part of the production crew.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, principal photography is scheduled to kick off in June, with Boston serving as the backdrop for the film. Financing for the project comes from AR Content, Paul J. Diaz, and Hammerstone Studios, the latter of which is fresh off the success of 'Boy Kills World' starring Bill Skarsgard. Distribution rights for the US market will be represented by WME Independent, while Capstone Pictures will handle international sales.

Executive producers include Paul J. Diaz, Maria Breese, Lee Broda, Jeff Rice, and Michael Kupisk, with Zsofi Oblath and Rachel Rubin serving as co-producers. Adams continues to diversify her portfolio with projects like 'Disenchanted' and 'Dear Evan Hansen.' Her upcoming ventures include the dark comedy 'Nightbitch' and Taika Waititi's 'Klara and the Sun.'

Mundruczo and Weber's previous collaboration, 'White God,' earned critical acclaim, winning the Un Certain Regard Prize at Cannes in 2014. Similarly, 'Pieces of a Woman' garnered attention, earning Vanessa Kirby an Oscar nomination for best actor (female). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

