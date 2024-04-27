Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Father and Daughter in Etawah, UP

A 28-year-old man and his three-year-old daughter died on Saturday while his wife was seriously injured after their motorcycle collided head-on with a tractor on the Agra-Etawah Highway in the Jaswantnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

A brick-laden tractor coming from the wrong side hit the motorcycle, killing Mainpuri resident Riyazuddin and his daughter Gungun, Jaswantnagar SHO Kapil Dubey said.

Riyazuddin's wife Shama Begum (25) was seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted in a hospital, he added.

Dubey said Riyazuddin was on his way to his in-laws' home in Auraiya district with his wife and daughter when the accident occurred early on Saturday.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

