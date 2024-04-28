Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New film captures Afghan women's courage in failed peace talks with Taliban

The new documentary "The Sharp Edge of Peace" begins with a harrowing scene: Fawzia Koofi, a former member of Afghanistan's parliament and a women's rights activist, recovering in a hospital bed after surviving an assassination attempt in August 2020. While traveling to Kabul with her daughter, Koofi was ambushed by unidentified gunmen who opened fire on her vehicle.

Taylor Swift beats Beatles in race to 12th UK number one album

Taylor Swift topped the British music charts on Friday with "The Tortured Poets Department", outselling the rest of the top ten combined and beating the Beatles for the record of fastest artist to rack up 12 UK number one albums. "Poets" delivered the biggest opening week for an album in the UK in seven years, and means Swift ties Madonna for female artist with the most UK no. 1 albums in Official Albums Chart history.

K-Pop group ITZY showcases individuality on second world tour

Members of the K-pop supergroup ITZY are looking to show a new side of themselves as the band takes its "Born to Be" tour to fans around the world. The tour, which sees the girl band perform in 18 countries across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, and North America this year, takes its name from the group's third studio album, released in January.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler wins dismissal for good of sexual assault lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan dismissed for good a lawsuit accusing Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler of sexually assaulting a former teenage model twice in one day in the mid-1970s. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Jeanne Bellino cannot recover damages from the 76-year-old Tyler under a 2000 New York City law protecting victims of gender-motivated violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)