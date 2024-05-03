Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has established herself as a fashion diva over the years. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media especially for her immaculate fashion sense as she often flaunts some exquisite outfits.

03-05-2024
Mira Rajput Kapoor looks royal in pastel-hued lehenga
Mira Rajput Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has established herself as a fashion diva over the years. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media especially for her immaculate fashion sense as she often flaunts some exquisite outfits. Her recent Instagram posts showed Mira giving her followers a glimpse of her showstopper look for Monica Shah and Karishma Swali's fashion show, which took place in Mumbai on Thursday night.

She looked gorgeous in a pastel-hued royal lehenga with intricate embroidery all over it. Before hitting the runway, Mira on Thursday morning dished out some fitness goals with her hubby Shahid.

She dropped a picture from their joint workout session. In the image, Mira, decked up in stylish gym wear, could be seen taking a mirror selfie. Shahid, being his goofy self, stood behind her and flexed his biceps.

"You complete me," Mira captioned the post, garnering netizens' praise. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "You both are so fit."

"Fit Jodi," another one wrote. Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Speaking of Shahid's work projects, he was recently seen with Kriti Sanon in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The film also performed decently at the box office. Looking ahead, Kapoor's fans are eagerly awaiting his next project, 'Devaa,' directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film is slated for a theatrical release on Dussehra this year. Fans are also waiting for him to announce the second part of his debut web series 'Farzi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

