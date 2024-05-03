Left Menu

Luke Newton shares lessons learned from past 'Bridgerton' leads

As the eagerly anticipated Season 3 of the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' approaches its premiere date, actor Luke Newton, who portrays Colin Bridgerton, has been diligently preparing for his leading role.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:44 IST
Luke Newton shares lessons learned from past 'Bridgerton' leads
Luke Newton, Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey in a still from 'Bridgerton' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As the eagerly anticipated Season 3 of the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' approaches its premiere date, actor Luke Newton, who portrays Colin Bridgerton, has been diligently preparing for his leading role. Drawing on the wisdom and guidance of his predecessors, Newton sought valuable advice from past series leading men, Rege-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey, reported Deadline.

Newton appeared in an interview and revealed some of the insights he received from Page, who portrayed the charismatic Simon, the Duke of Hastings, in the series' debut season. Page's advice to Newton was straightforward yet essential, "go on a big holiday before all the madness starts."

Newton reminisced about Page's supportive gesture, recalling how the former leading man embraced him and asked, "Are you ready for this, bro?" While Page bid farewell to 'Bridgerton' after Season 1, Bailey continued to play a pivotal role in the series, leading Season 2 as Anthony Bridgerton.

Newton expressed gratitude for Bailey's consistent support, noting that Bailey has been a guiding presence throughout his journey, as per the interview obtained by Deadline. Reflecting on Bailey's influence, Newton remarked, "We talk all the time, and it was really nice in season 2 seeing how he conducted himself on set, knowing that I'd be next."

As Newton gears up to portray Colin's romantic journey with Penelope Featherington, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan, in Season 3, the actor credits the advice and examples set by Page and Bailey for helping him navigate the complexities of his role. Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' is set to premiere its first four episodes on May 14, with the remaining episodes airing on June 13 on Netflix.

Fans eager to catch up on the series can stream Seasons 1 and 2, as well as the spinoff, 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,' available on the streaming giant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024