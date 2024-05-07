Nicole Kidman pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala 2024 alongside Keith Urban

Hollywood's power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban took centre stage at the Met Gala 2024, exuding elegance and affection as they graced the red carpet in their Balenciaga ensembles. Following the tradition, the 2024 Met Gala was held on May 6, the first Monday of May (early Tuesday morning in India) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While their sartorial choices turned heads, it was Kidman's candid admission of pre-event nerves that added a touch of vulnerability to their impeccable appearance. Walking hand-in-hand, the couple radiated love as they embraced the gala's theme, 'The Garden of Time.'

However, behind the dazzling facade, Kidman confessed to People magazine that the event still evokes butterflies in her stomach, despite her seasoned attendance. Yet, with husband Urban by her side, she found solace, stating, "I have my man with me."

Kidman, epitomized timeless sophistication in a custom-made Balenciaga gown, a modern reinterpretation of a 1950s Cristobal Balenciaga Couture creation. Adorned in white silk satin and hand-frayed organza with feather-like embroidery, she exuded grace and poise, complemented by her effortless straight hairstyle.

Urban, complemented his wife impeccably in a black Balenciaga ensemble, exuding understated charm with a single-breasted jacket and straight-leg pants. Together, they ascended the gala's steps, Urban ever the supportive partner, aiding Kidman as she posed for photos. The significance of the evening extended beyond fashion, as the event paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, the visionary designer synonymous with Chanel.

Kidman's attire held personal significance, as she revisited a pink tulle gown worn in a 2004 Chanel No. 5 advertisement, a poignant homage to Lagerfeld's legacy, as per People magazine. Reflecting on the enduring allure of couture, Kidman remarked on the whimsical nature of timeless pieces, emphasizing the craftsmanship and love imbued within each creation.

The night's festivities followed Kidman's recent accolade at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where she dazzled in gold Balenciaga, surrounded by her beloved family. As the night unfolded, the Met Gala not only celebrated the Costume Institute's new exhibition but also served as a canvas showcasing iconic pieces spanning centuries of fashion history.

From the avant-garde designs of Elsa Schiaparelli to the timeless creations of Christian Dior, the exhibition offered a nostalgic journey through the evolution of fashion. Co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, the Met Gala 2024 stood as a beacon of elegance, epitomizing the intersection of art, culture, and haute couture. (ANI)

