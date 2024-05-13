"He handpicked it for me...": Aditi Rao recalls Bhansali's involvement in costume design for 'Heeramandi'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', shared how the acclaimed filmmaker was involved in every minute detail including costume design process. She said that he handpicked a fabric for her first mujra in the series.

"During my first mujra performance, Sanjay sir went to New Delhi to Rimple andHarpreet's facility and found a brocade piece. It was a shade of red you don't get today. We started the shoot of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' with that mujra." "It was really like his blessing because I know he handpicked it for me. Whether it's the writing, whether it's Sanjay Sir's care, his love, these characters, or beautiful costumes - it all makes me truly grateful that we got to be a part of this beauty every day," she added, according to a statement.

The 'Padmaavat' actor had earlier appreciated Bhansali and said that it was an incredible experience to work with him. "He creates such beautiful, immersive worlds. He gets the best out of his actors. What makes 'Heeramandi' so special is that there are so many stories to tell each about a very unique woman. And Sanjay Sir gives a lot of dignity to his female characters and their stories," she said.

"He believes every woman, despite where she comes from, deserves to be treated like a queen. And her story is worth telling with a lot of dignity, pride and courage. So, to be a part of 'Heeramandi' and to be with Sanjay Sir, to surrender to him, to learn from him was incredible and I feel very blessed for it. I love Sanjay Sir and it was amazing working with him," she added. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. The series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

