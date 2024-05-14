Left Menu

Alia Bhatt Stuns at the Opulent Gucci Cruise 2025 Showcase

Updated: 14-05-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:15 IST
Alia Bhatt Stuns at the Opulent Gucci Cruise 2025 Showcase
Actor Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise show 2025 here at the Tate Modern art gallery, hosted by the Italian luxury brand's creative director Sabato De Sarno.

The actor's trip to the UK comes days after she appeared on the red carpet of Met Gala in New York, where she posed for the shutterbugs in a custom-made Sabyasachi floral saree.

At the Gucci Cruise 2025 show, Alia wore a dark purple off-shoulder dress and paired it with black high heels and a black leather purse. She tied her hair in a slick ponytail and completed her look with a maroon lip.

The actor, who is the first Indian global brand ambassador of Gucci, shared a video on her Instagram Story opening the invitation box from the organisers.

''Thank you @sabatods and @gucci! #GucciCruise25 #GucciLondra,'' she captioned her post.

According to videos on social media, the Indian actor also posed for the shutterbugs with Hollywood star Demi Moore and Korean star Park Gyu-young, known for K-dramas such as ''Dali & Cocky Prince'' and ''Celebrity'', at the event.

Alia was announced as the brand ambassador of Gucci last year, following which she attended her first Gucci Cruise in Seoul, South Korea at the Gyeongbokgung Palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

