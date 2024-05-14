Netizens React to Nicholas Galitzine's Crush on BLACKPINK's Jennie

Nicholas Galitzine, the British actor currently rising to fame in Hollywood, has admitted to having a long-time crush on BLACKPINK’s Jennie. This revelation was made in a recent interview with GQ, where Galitzine shared, “I very much had a crush on Jennie for a long time.”

Netizens quickly reacted to the news, expressing their surprise and excitement. Many were thrilled to see a Hollywood star openly admitting his admiration for a K-pop idol. Comments like “He’s a rising star in Hollywood!” and “Didn’t expect to see a British actor be a Jennie fan” filled online forums.

Fans also speculated about the possibility of Galitzine and Jennie meeting at the Met Gala. Comments such as “I wonder if they met at the Met Gala” and “They look good together” have been circulating online, adding to the excitement.

Galitzine’s love for K-pop isn’t just limited to BLACKPINK. In the same interview, he mentioned, “I love BTS. I love BLACKPINK.” This revelation has endeared him to K-pop fans, who find it amusing that a Hollywood actor shares their passion.

The possibility of a meeting or even a romantic connection between Galitzine and Jennie highlights the growing influence of K-pop in Hollywood. Fans are eagerly watching for any interaction between the two, showcasing the global reach of K-pop and its impact on popular culture.

