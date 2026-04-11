Ashok Sharma: The Rising Star of IPL 2026
Young pacer Ashok Sharma has captivated the IPL 2026 with his incredible speed, highlighted by the fastest delivery of the season. His journey from Rajasthan's Aravali Cricket Club, a hub of budding cricket talent, underscores the significance of grassroots development in shaping future Indian cricket stars.
- Country:
- India
Last week, Gujarat Titans' young pacer Ashok Sharma made waves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by delivering the season's fastest ball at a blistering 154.2 kmph against the Rajasthan Royals. This remarkable feat has highlighted Sharma's potential as a promising asset for India's future pace attack.
Sharma's ascent traces back to the Aravali Cricket Club in Rajasthan, a modest yet potent training ground that's been quietly nurturing IPL-ready talents. Reflecting on his development, the 23-year-old praised the facilities and credited interactions with senior players like Akash Singh for shaping his approach to the game.
Notably, the Aravali Cricket Club, founded by late cricketer Vivek Yadav, has churned out several IPL stars. Among Sharma's peers, Kartik Sharma has joined the Chennai Super Kings, and Mukul Choudhary enthralled fans with a match-winning innings for the Lucknow Super Giants, underscoring the club's impact in producing cricketing talent.
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