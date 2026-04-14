Ayush Shetty: Rising Star of Indian Badminton
Ayush Shetty's silver medal win at the 2026 Asia Championships marks him as a new men's singles badminton contender for India. His victory signals hope for the sport in India, following the retirement of Saina Nehwal and Pusarla Sindhu's recent struggles. Shetty's success may inspire a new generation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:47 IST
Ayush Shetty has quickly risen to prominence in Indian badminton, clinching the silver medal at the 2026 Asia Championships.
His recent victory positions him as a leading contender for India in men's singles, amid a sporting landscape traditionally dominated by cricket and female badminton players.
With Saina Nehwal retired and Pusarla Sindhu facing inconsistency, Shetty's performance brings renewed hope and a potential new dawn for men's badminton in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)