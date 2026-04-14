Ayush Shetty: Rising Star of Indian Badminton

Ayush Shetty has quickly risen to prominence in Indian badminton, clinching the silver medal at the 2026 Asia Championships.

His recent victory positions him as a leading contender for India in men's singles, amid a sporting landscape traditionally dominated by cricket and female badminton players.

With Saina Nehwal retired and Pusarla Sindhu facing inconsistency, Shetty's performance brings renewed hope and a potential new dawn for men's badminton in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)