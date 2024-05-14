AAP Candidate Karamjit Anmol Declares Assets Worth Rs 14.88 Crore in Punjab Polls

AAP candidate and Punjabi actor Karamjit Singh Anmol has declared his total assets, including a residential property in Canada, worth Rs 14.88 crore, according to his poll affidavit.

Political greenhorn Anmol (52) on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Faridkot reserve parliamentary constituency in Faridkot district.

According to his affidavit, Anmol has declared his moveable and immovable assets including those of his wife worth Rs 1.33 crore and Rs 13.55 crore respectively.

Anmol, who has acted in various hit films including 'Carry on Jatta', 'Nikka Zaildar' and 'Muklawa', has declared Rs 1.70 lakh as cash in hand.

He has declared his total income to the tune of Rs 39.37 lakh for the 2022-23 fiscal.

The Punjabi actor and singer owns a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 11.96 lakh and Mahindra Thar worth Rs 13.74 lakh, as per his affidavit.

He has gold ornaments worth Rs 2.20 lakh while his wife has gold jewellery worth Rs 25.83 lakh.

Anmol has agriculture land in Sangrur while residential properties in Mohali and Sangrur.

He has also shown a residential property worth Canadian dollars 4,99,651 (Rs 3.05 crore in Indian currency) at Surrey in British Columbia, Canada, according to his affidavit.

His liabilities were to the tune of Rs 2.90 crore.

Anmol has done his schooling from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College Sunam in 1993.

The AAP candidate is pitted against BJP nominee Hans Raj Hans, Congress candidate Amarjit Kaur Sahoke and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Rajwinder Singh from the Faridkot reserve seat.

