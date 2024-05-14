Canadian Nobel Prize-winning author Alice Munro dies at 92, says Globe and Mail

Canadian author Alice Munro, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature, died on Monday at the age of 92, the Globe and Mail newspaper said on Tuesday.

The Globe, citing family members, said Munro had been suffering from dementia for at least a decade. She won the Nobel in 2013, the first Canadian author to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)