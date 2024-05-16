Gurugram Lok Sabha candidates from Congress, JJP face criminal cases

Left Menu

Fazilpuria was booked on March 30 at Badshahpur Police Station for using various varieties of prohibited snakes in a video song shooting.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:27 IST
Two of the three prominent candidates contesting from the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency are facing criminal charges.

As per their election affidavits, the two are Congress candidate Raj Babbar and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria.

There are no criminal charges against BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh.

A total of 23 candidates are in the fray from the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat.

In July 2022, film actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar was sentenced to a two-year jail term by a Mumbai court for assaulting a polling officer in a 1996 case.

In 2006, an FIR of forgery, cheating etc was registered against him at Sikandra Police Station in Agra for breach of affidavit in connection with the purchase of six plots from officers co-operative housing society limited in Agra.

In 2015, another FIR was registered against Babbar at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow for committing acts of violence, pelting stones, and causing a stampede against the police during a political march. In that case, he got bail from the Allahabad High Court.

Bollywood singer and JJP candidate Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria was booked in connection with supply of snake venom to a rave party.

Social media influencer Elvish Yadav, who was arrested in the case, had confessed that he made the snake video at a party thrown by Fazilpuria.

Elvish and Fazilpuria had featured in several videos that appeared on social media with banned snakes. Fazilpuria was booked on March 30 at Badshahpur Police Station for using various varieties of prohibited snakes in a video song shooting. The matter is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

