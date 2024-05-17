Left Menu

Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 13: Will Hank Voight Stop the Serial Killer?
Image Credit: Chicago P.D. / NBC
In the upcoming Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 13, viewers are set for a thrilling ride as the months-long investigation into the serial killer nears its conclusion. Titled "Inventory," this episode will see Hank Voight in a race against time to outsmart the serial killer, while Hailey Upton faces a crucial decision that could change her future with the Intelligence Unit.

Chicago P.D. S11 E13 centers on Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe, as he attempts to outmaneuver the serial killer who has been terrorizing Chicago. The investigation has been building up for months, and now it all comes to a head. Voight's skills and experience are put to the ultimate test as he tries to capture the killer before it's too late. The tension escalates as Voight faces the possibility of his own demise, having been abducted by the killer in a shocking twist at the end of the previous episode.

Hailey Upton's Critical Decision

Tracy Spiridakos, who portrays Hailey Upton, is set to leave the series, and Episode 13 provides the setup for her departure. Upton is at an emotional crossroads, and the episode will highlight her internal struggle. She must make a vital decision regarding her future with the Intelligence Unit. Upton's relationship with Voight and her past experiences significantly influence her choice, adding depth to her character's storyline.

"Inventory" finally reveals the identity of the serial killer as Frank Matson, a lockup employee. The breakthrough comes from a woman named Kiki Dunn, who provides critical information before being killed. This revelation is a pivotal moment in the episode, bringing months of investigation to a dramatic climax. The Intelligence Unit must quickly piece together the clues to prevent further tragedy.

Josephine Petrovic's Role

Bojana Novakovic's character, Josephine "Jo" Petrovic, becomes increasingly important as Upton prepares to leave. Petrovic's interactions with Upton provide an emotional anchor for the episode. Her development and integration into the Intelligence Unit suggest she may fill the void left by Upton. Petrovic's growth is highlighted through her contributions to the investigation and her support for Upton.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 must deliver on the suspense. Fans are eager to see if Voight can outsmart the killer and survive his abduction. Additionally, Upton's departure needs to be handled with care to provide a satisfying conclusion to her character's arc.

Stay tuned to Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. on NBC.

