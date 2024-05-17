Sanjay Suri's film 'Avni Ki Kismat' to be screened at Cannes

Actor Sanjay-starrer 'Avni Ki Kismat' will be screened at the ongoing 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival, on Friday. Directed by Shonet Anthony Barretto, 'Avni Ki Kismat' is a poignant tale inspired by real-life events, depicting the struggles of villagers living near a forest in Maharashtra, who perceive tigress Avni as responsible for human fatalities. However, the arrival of a conservationist from the city and village leaders heralds a new perspective, advocating for the protection of wildlife and fostering coexistence between humans and animals, as per a statement.

Excited about the film's screening at Cannes, Sanjay said, "I am happy that our film 'Avni ki Kismat ' directed by Shonet Barreto is being screened at Marche Du Film Cannes 2024 . It's important to have market screenings for Independent films and explore markets beyond the traditional ones. 'Avni ki Kismat', is a beautiful film with its heart in the right place and I am sure whenever it's released in India , it will connect with our audiences." Shonet expressed excitement over the screening of the film at Cannes.

"As a filmmaker, it is both an honour and a privilege to have 'Avni Ki Kismat' showcased at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival 2024. This film is not just a cinematic endeavor; it is a heartfelt portrayal of the complexities surrounding human-wildlife interaction and the urgent need for conservation efforts. I am really excited to share this story with a global audience at Cannes," she said. Ashlesha Thakur is also a part of the film. (ANI)

