Left Menu

Sanjay Suri's film 'Avni Ki Kismat' to be screened at Cannes

Actor Sanjay-starrer 'Avni Ki Kismat' will be screened at the ongoing 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 15:06 IST
Sanjay Suri's film 'Avni Ki Kismat' to be screened at Cannes
Pic from the sets of Avni Ki Kismat (Image source: film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sanjay-starrer 'Avni Ki Kismat' will be screened at the ongoing 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival, on Friday. Directed by Shonet Anthony Barretto, 'Avni Ki Kismat' is a poignant tale inspired by real-life events, depicting the struggles of villagers living near a forest in Maharashtra, who perceive tigress Avni as responsible for human fatalities. However, the arrival of a conservationist from the city and village leaders heralds a new perspective, advocating for the protection of wildlife and fostering coexistence between humans and animals, as per a statement.

Excited about the film's screening at Cannes, Sanjay said, "I am happy that our film 'Avni ki Kismat ' directed by Shonet Barreto is being screened at Marche Du Film Cannes 2024 . It's important to have market screenings for Independent films and explore markets beyond the traditional ones. 'Avni ki Kismat', is a beautiful film with its heart in the right place and I am sure whenever it's released in India , it will connect with our audiences." Shonet expressed excitement over the screening of the film at Cannes.

"As a filmmaker, it is both an honour and a privilege to have 'Avni Ki Kismat' showcased at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival 2024. This film is not just a cinematic endeavor; it is a heartfelt portrayal of the complexities surrounding human-wildlife interaction and the urgent need for conservation efforts. I am really excited to share this story with a global audience at Cannes," she said. Ashlesha Thakur is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024