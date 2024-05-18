AM Naik: The Man Who Built Tomorrow - A Journey of Metamorphosis

The biography of the chairman emeritus of multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, ''AM Naik: The Man Who Built Tomorrow'', looks at the person behind the leader and the many worlds he inhabits -- from business and industry to nation-building and philanthropy.

The book, released on Saturday, is co-written by authors Priya Kumar and Jairam N Menon and published by HarperCollins India.

''I have always considered myself fortunate to be in a position of service to nation, industry and society, while doing my bit to building a new tomorrow. I will be very happy if the lessons drawn from this journey from a small village to the world of business, prove useful to current and future generations,'' said Naik in a statement.

In 1964, Naik, a 22-year-old engineering graduate, chanced upon a recruitment advertisement for L&T. Despite almost botching up his final interview, Naik was hired. 'I've sacked thirty-eight engineers - don't be number thirty-nine' is what Naik's boss T Baker told him on his first day at work.

Thus began ''an era of relentless hard work, infectious zeal and remarkable achievements'', which not only elevated Naik in the L&T hierarchy, but also helped transform the company into a multinational conglomerate with presence in more than 50 countries.

What makes Naik the energy powerhouse he is and a workaholic, even at 81? What motivates him to forge selfless relationships? or what is it about him that inspires those who work alongside him to walk that extra mile for any assignment?, are some of the questions that book seeks to answer.

''Everyone knows that reading books is educative. I found writing can be even more so! Writing this book has been for me a lesson on how to dream bigger than I have ever dreamt before,'' said Menon, co-author of the book in a statement.

According to the publishers, Naik's exemplary life is proof that hard work and passion can move mountains.

''While the success story of L&T and its inspirational architect is well known, Priya Kumar and Jairam Menon have done a brilliant job in bringing us the heart and mind of the leader,'' said Sachin Sharma, associate publisher at HarperCollins India.

The book is endorsed by several business tycoons, including Mukesh Ambani and Azim Premji.

''The phenomenal journey of Naik captured in this book reinforces the age-old principle that in life, as in business, it doesn't matter who you are or where you hail from. Your ability to excel in a chosen endeavour is determined solely by the path you have set for yourself,'' said Ambani, chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, in his praise for the book.

The book, priced at Rs 699, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)