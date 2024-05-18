Left Menu

US demands China to come out with whereabouts of Panchen Lama

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 21:13 IST
US demands China to come out with whereabouts of Panchen Lama
  • Country:
  • United States

The US has urged China to immediately account for the Panchen Lama's whereabouts and his well-being, coinciding with the 29th anniversary of the Tibetan spiritual leader's disappearance from the remote Himalayan region.

The Panchen Lama is one of the most important religious figures in Tibetan Buddhism, second only to the Dalai Lama himself.

"Today marks 29 years since the People's Republic of China (PRC) abducted the 11th Panchen Lama, one of the most important figures in Tibetan Buddhism, as a six-year-old child. Gedhun Choekyi Nyima remains missing and has not appeared in public since that day," a press statement from the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday here.

Titled 'Marking 29 Years Since the Panchen Lama's Disappearance,' the statement further said, "The PRC government is denying members of the Tibetan community access to this important religious figure and instead continues to promote a state-selected proxy." According to a statement of the Central Tibetan Administration, the Tibetan government in exile in India, it was on May 14, 1995, that the Dalai Lama officially announced Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama.

It was on May 17, 1995, that he was taken into Chinese custody along with his entire family, making him the youngest political prisoner in the world at the age of six, it said.

Stating that the US supports Tibetans' human rights and their exercise of those rights in connection with their distinct religious, cultural, and linguistic identity, the State Department statement said, "Tibetans, like members of all religious communities, should have the ability to select, educate, and venerate their own leaders, like the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama, according to their own beliefs and without government interference." "We urge PRC authorities to immediately account for Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's whereabouts and well-being and to allow him to fully exercise his human rights in line with the PRC's international commitments," it added.

The Central Tibetan Administration statement on Friday too demanded that the Chinese government "must provide credible information on the well-being and whereabouts of the Panchen Lama." "China should immediately and unconditionally release the Panchen Lama, his parents and Chandrel Rinpoche from its captivity," it added.

The 11th Panchen Lama was conferred with the official name of Jetsun Tenzin Gedhun Teshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo.

After the abduction of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, Chinese authorities appointed another boy, Gyaltsen Norbu, as the 11th Panchen Lama. Gyaltsen Norbu is being made to serve Beijing as a mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024