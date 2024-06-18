Left Menu

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Shakes Northern Peru

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the northern region of Peru on Monday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to GFZ.

