Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Shakes Northern Peru
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the northern region of Peru on Monday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to GFZ.
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 08:04 IST
